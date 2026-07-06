Move Over, Batman... Mexico Has a Duct-Tape Dark Knight

Looks like Gotham has some competition.

Police in Mexico are searching for a real-life vigilante who's been giving suspected motorcycle thieves the kind of "time out" you definitely won't find in any parenting book.

The mysterious crime-fighter, nicknamed "Batman of Lagos de Moreno," has reportedly tracked down suspected motorcycle thieves, beaten them up, wrapped them in enough duct tape to seal a hockey arena, and then taped them to lamp posts for police to collect.

The bizarre string of incidents began on June 13 in Lagos de Moreno, in the Mexican state of Jalisco. Over just 10 days, police responded to five nearly identical scenes.

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Each time, officers discovered suspected motorcycle thieves stuck to poles with industrial-strength duct tape, while the allegedly stolen motorcycles were neatly parked beside them. Talk about curbside delivery.

To add a little artistic flair, the suspects allegedly had cat whiskers drawn on their faces, along with the word "ratero" written across their foreheads, which translates to "thief" in Spanish. Because apparently even vigilantes appreciate a little branding.

In one case, two men were taped back-to-back beneath a bright pink warning sign, proving that humiliation is apparently part of the package deal.

The masked mystery man only seems to strike after dark, earning comparisons to Batman... if Batman shopped exclusively in the duct tape aisle at Canadian Tire.

While plenty of locals have been cheering on the caped crusader, police aren't exactly handing out Bat-Signals. Authorities say the taped-up suspects are still considered victims under the law, and investigators are actively searching for whoever is behind the attacks.

Police have identified two vehicles they believe may be connected and are also trying to figure out whether this is one determined vigilante or an entire Justice League of fed-up citizens.

Either way, someone has clearly decided that crime doesn't pay... but apparently it does come with complimentary arts and crafts.