It’s National Chicken Dance Day — Time to Flap Those Wings!

May 14 marks National Dance Like a Chicken Day, a light-hearted celebration that encourages people of all ages to get a little silly and embrace one of the most delightfully ridiculous dances of all time — the Chicken Dance.

Whether at a wedding, a community event, or Oktoberfest, chances are you’ve flapped your arms and wiggled to the catchy tune at least once. It’s the kind of dance that never fails to bring smiles, laughter, and a dose of nostalgic joy to any room.

A Little Bird Told Us…

The song behind the Chicken Dance has roots in Europe and was originally called “Der Ententanz” (The Duck Dance). It was reportedly created as a fun drinking song for Oktoberfest, but over the years, it evolved, becoming known as “Vogeltanz” (The Bird Dance) before spreading around the world.

It was eventually paired with its now-iconic dance moves — flapping wings, clapping hands, and waddling in a circle — becoming a staple at parties and celebrations everywhere.

Not the Only Dance That Gets People Moving

The Chicken Dance might get the spotlight today, but it’s certainly not the only feel-good group dance we all know (and secretly love). Here are a few others that always seem to get everyone on the dance floor:

Cupid Shuffle

Cha Cha Slide

Electric Slide

Conga Line

The Twist

Y.M.C.A.

Macarena

The Hokey Pokey

Thriller

Whether you’re breaking it down at a wedding or just having some goofy fun at home, today is your excuse to throw self-consciousness out the window and embrace your inner chicken.

Go ahead — flap, strut, and shake it like nobody's watching!