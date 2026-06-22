Things Millennials Are Killing Off... One Purchase Decision at a Time

For years, millennials have been blamed for destroying industries.

Napkins. Doorbells. Soap. Diamonds. Golf. Casual dining. Fabric softener.

At this point, if sales dip on anything, someone somewhere immediately says, "Must be the millennials."

Here are a few things that are slowly disappearing because younger generations just aren't buying them anymore.

🚪 Doorbells

Why ring a doorbell when you can send a text?

Most millennials would rather get a message saying, "Here," than hear an unexpected ding-dong that immediately triggers panic and a quick peek through the curtains.

💰 Life Insurance

A surprising number of millennials don't have life insurance.

Studies suggest cost is the biggest reason. Unfortunately, many don't realize life insurance is generally cheaper when you're younger and healthier.

Then again, when you're choosing between rent, groceries and a streaming service you forgot you're paying for, planning for 40 years from now can feel a little ambitious.

💧 Single-Use Water Bottles

Millennials practically have a relationship with their reusable water bottles.

Whether it's stainless steel, glass or one of those giant emotional-support tumblers that could double as gym equipment, younger consumers are increasingly moving away from disposable plastic bottles.

🪒 Razor Blades

Beards are booming.

Research shows men are shaving less frequently than they did a decade ago, helping send razor sales downward.

Some call it fashion.

Others call it "I forgot."

🧼 Bars of Soap

The humble bar of soap is having a rough time.

Many younger consumers have switched to body wash, and some believe soap bars collect germs after use.

Which is funny because many of us grew up using the same bar of soap for years and somehow survived.

🍽️ Napkins

Napkins are apparently becoming less popular, with younger adults more likely to grab a paper towel instead.

It's not that napkins disappeared.

It's just that paper towels somehow became the Swiss Army knife of household products.

Need a napkin? Paper towel.

Need a tissue? Paper towel.

Need to clean a spill, dry your hands or wipe down the counter? Also paper towel.

RELATED: Millennials Have Spent Hundreds on Shoes That Basically Exist to Hurt Them

Honourable Mentions Millennials Have Been Accused of Killing

📞 Answering phone calls

📺 Cable TV

💿 CDs

🏬 Department stores

📸 Photo albums

💵 Carrying cash

🚗 Owning a car before age 30

📰 Reading newspapers made of actual paper

In fairness, millennials didn't set out to destroy these things.

Most of them just looked at the price tag and said, "Absolutely not."