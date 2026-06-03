Millennials Have Spent Hundreds on Shoes That Basically Exist to Hurt Them

Remember when buying shoes was all about looking cool?

Apparently, adulthood is realizing you'd rather have arch support than ankle support from your friends after you trip on the sidewalk.

A new survey found that 56% of adults have bought shoes they later regretted because they were too uncomfortable to wear. In fact, people estimate they've wasted about $279 on painful footwear that's now collecting dust in the back of a closet.

And that's a problem when you consider the average person walks nearly 2,000 kilometres a year and spends about five hours a day on their feet.

That's a lot of suffering for a pair of shoes that looked amazing under the store lighting.

We've All Been There

You buy the shoes.

You wear them once.

Within 20 minutes, your feet are filing formal complaints.

Within an hour, you're walking like a newborn giraffe.

And by the end of the night, you're carrying them barefoot through a parking lot wondering where your life went wrong.

According to the survey, foot pain doesn't just stay in your feet. People reported feeling the effects in their backs, knees, ankles, and hips for an average of two days after wearing uncomfortable shoes.

RELATED: If You Wear These Shoes, You’re Boring and Basic!

Special Events Are Apparently Shoe Traps

Respondents said painful footwear has ruined:

Nights out

Vacations

Concerts

Weddings

Nothing says "best day ever" quite like spending an entire wedding reception looking for a chair because your feet have officially quit.

Age 34: The Year We All Become Our Parents

The survey found people typically start prioritizing supportive shoes around age 34.

Which sounds about right.

One day you're buying shoes because they look cool.

The next you're standing in a store saying things like:

"Do these come in wide?"

"How's the cushioning?"

"Tell me more about the orthotic technology."

Even more telling, nearly three-quarters of people wish they had started wearing supportive shoes sooner.

The Signs Your Shoes Are Betraying You

According to respondents, the biggest clues your shoes aren't doing you any favours include:

Your feet ache all over.

Your toes hurt.

Your feet feel squished.

Your lower back starts hurting.

Your heels are screaming for help.

In 2026, price remains the biggest factor when buying shoes, but comfort and support are now close behind.

Because eventually every millennial reaches the same conclusion:

Nobody has ever looked at your shoes and thought, "Wow."

But your feet will definitely remember them.