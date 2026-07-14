Zara's Viral Pants Are Apparently a Fashion Statement... and a Tripping Hazard

There's dressing to impress... and then there's dressing for the emergency room.

A pair of Zara's Flowy Wide Leg Pants has gone viral, but not because they're the must-have fashion item of the summer. Instead, women on TikTok are sharing videos of themselves tripping, wiping out, and collecting bruises after getting tangled in the extra-long pant legs.

The pants sell for about $46 and come in a variety of colours. The problem, according to social media, is that they're so long and flowy that people keep stepping on them while walking.

The hashtag #ZaraTrousers has become a growing collection of fashion fails, complete with scraped knees, dramatic falls, and plenty of laughs.

One TikTok user wrote, "The deadly Zara pants claim yet another victim." Another joked the trousers should come with a warning label, while someone else suggested the whole thing deserves a Netflix documentary.

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Others were quick to volunteer for the cast.

"I am a victim. Can I be interviewed?" one commenter joked.

Zara hasn't publicly commented on the viral trend.

For women in Simcoe County, it's another reminder that fashion trends don't always consider real life. We already have enough obstacles to navigate, from cracked sidewalks and grocery store parking lots to hockey bags, Lego on the floor, and that one dog who insists on stopping directly in front of you during a walk.

At this point, it might be time for clothing tags to include one more instruction:

"Machine wash cold. Do not tumble dry. Watch your step."