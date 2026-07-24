People Are Losing It Over These Viral "Toilet Shoes" 🚽👠

Just when you thought the internet had invented every bathroom gadget imaginable...

Along comes "Toilet Shoes." Yes. Shoes. For pooping.

A gut health company has gone viral with what they're calling "S--- Shoes," and they look like something straight out of a 1970s disco.

You can't actually wear them anywhere.

They're basically seven-inch-tall platforms that your feet slide into while you're sitting on the toilet.

Think of them as high heels for your bowel movements.

Believe it or not, there's actually some science behind the silliness.

RELATED: Eliminate Waste By Purchasing Bamboo-Based Toilet Paper

Health experts have long said that squatting puts your body in a better position for getting business done. That's why so many people use those little toilet stools. (Squatty Potty)

These just happen to make it look like you're about to hit Studio 54 instead of the washroom.

The shoes sold out almost immediately, with another batch now available for pre-order.

And yes. People are paying $70 for them. Which raises an important question:

How did we go from using an old phone book under our feet to buying designer footwear for the bathroom?

Somewhere, your dad is shaking his head saying,

"Back in my day, we just leaned forward and hoped for the best."