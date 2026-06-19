Caitlin Clark Finally Unveils Her First Nike Signature Shoe

The wait is finally over for basketball fans and sneakerheads alike.

Caitlin Clark officially revealed her first signature shoe with Nike this week, giving fans their first look at the highly anticipated Caitlin Clark 1.

And if it feels like this has been a long time coming, that's because it has.

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Clark signed with Nike while still starring at the University of Iowa five years ago. She's now in her third WNBA season, leaving many fans wondering what took so long.

According to Clark, the delay was intentional.

"This is like your debut album," she said. "You want it to be killer."

The shoe will retail for $140 US and will be available in multiple colourways. The first version unveiled features a striking blue design, though more colours are expected to follow.

Clark was heavily involved in the design process, and the shoe reportedly contains several hidden details and Easter eggs inspired by her basketball journey, from her Iowa days to her rise as one of the biggest stars in women's sports.

The launch marks another major milestone for Clark, who joins an exclusive group of active WNBA players with signature footwear, including Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and A'ja Wilson.

Fans who want a pair should probably circle October 1 on their calendars now.

Because if Clark's popularity is any indication, these shoes may disappear faster than a defender trying to guard her from three-point range.