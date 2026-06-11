This T. Rex Purse Could Fetch Over Half a Million Dollars at Auction

If you thought designer handbags were getting expensive, wait until you hear about this one.

A truly unique purse is heading to the auction block in Paris, and it's expected to sell for more than half a million dollars. Why the hefty price tag? Because it's made using material derived from Tyrannosaurus rex DNA.

Yes, that Tyrannosaurus rex.

The handbag is believed to be the first of its kind, created using collagen developed from T. rex fossils that date back roughly 66 million years. Scientists used fossilized material discovered in the United States to help create the lab-grown material used in the luxury accessory.

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The prehistoric purse is being auctioned by Hôtel Drouot in Paris, where experts estimate it could sell for between $347,000 and $578,000 Canadian.

That's a lot of money for a handbag. For comparison, you could buy a house in some Canadian communities... or about 115,000 coffees from Tim Hortons.

The purse is expected to attract collectors, luxury fashion enthusiasts, and possibly a few people who watched Jurassic Park and thought, "You know what this franchise is missing? Accessories."

One thing's for sure: if you show up carrying this bag, nobody can accuse you of following trends. You're literally carrying something inspired by a creature that went extinct 66 million years ago.

And unlike most expensive handbags, this one comes with a built-in conversation starter.

"Nice purse."

"Thanks. It's made from a T. rex."

Conversation over. You've won.