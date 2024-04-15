Women’s College Basketball star Caitlin Clark Makes Surprise Appearance on SNL

Live from New York, it’s Caitlin Clark!

The Iowa star made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

During the segment, Clark jokingly poked fun at Michael Che-calling him out for all the cracks he’s made in the past about women’s sports. After, Caitlin comes back with her own jokes for Che…

Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) stopped by Weekend Update! pic.twitter.com/SSmbUcIOJl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 14, 2024

Clark watched the first half of the show from the dressing room so she wouldn’t spoil the surprise for the fans…

It’s been a busy week for Clark since her team lost to South Carolina in the national championship game in Cleveland. She went to Los Angeles to accept the John R. Wooden Award, had a rally at the Iowa Arena to celebrate the team and now is in New York.