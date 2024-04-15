Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt Perform A “Barbenheimer” Duet On SNL

Gosling was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance as Ken in the “Barbie” movie and performed an unforgettable live rendition of “I’m Just Ken” during the ceremony in March.

The “Barbie” actor said goodbye to his Ken era during his ‘SNL’ monologue by singing a parody version of Taylor Swift’s 2012 hit “All Too Well.” While wearing a fur coat in a nod to his character from the 2023 movie, Gosling sang about his “break up” with Ken to the sad tune.

At one point, Emily Blunt, who co-stars with Gosling in the upcoming film “The Fall Guy,” appeared on stage in a surprise cameo to express her anger that he was singing about Ken “again” and declared, “Ken is dead.”

All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING 🫶🫶👏👏 https://t.co/yMo9dhbOFN — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 15, 2024

Ryan’s latest movie is “The Fall Guy” which co-stars Emily Blunt! In theatres on May 3rd…