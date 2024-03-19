Ryan Gosling’s Oscar Performance Inspired A Massive Increase In Streams Post-Oscars
It was worth watching twice!
There’s no doubt that Gosling’s “I am Ken” performance was the highlight of the Oscars earlier this month…
Luminate, the industry data and analytics company, found that on-demand U.S. audio and video streams for “I’m Just Ken” topped three million streams in the week after the Academy Awards. That’s a 422% increase from the prior week when it had 600,000 streams. The video made up a large portion of that jump: moving from 70,000 streams the week before to 1.8 million.
The Oscars’ “I’m Just Ken” performance — which featured a stage full of “Kens” and Gosling serenading “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig and others — also saw big numbers on YouTube: two million views on the Oscars’ official channel and 8.6 million on Atlantic Records’ page — the major label that released “Barbie The Album.”
The Oscars themselves saw a bump in ratings, also due to the popularity of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” An estimated 19.5 million people watched the 96th Academy Awards ceremony on ABC, up 4% from last year — and the biggest number drawn by the telecast in four years.