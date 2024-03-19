Ryan Gosling’s Oscar Performance Inspired A Massive Increase In Streams Post-Oscars

There’s no doubt that Gosling’s “I am Ken” performance was the highlight of the Oscars earlier this month…

Luminate, the industry data and analytics company, found that on-demand U.S. audio and video streams for “I’m Just Ken” topped three million streams in the week after the Academy Awards. That’s a 422% increase from the prior week when it had 600,000 streams. The video made up a large portion of that jump: moving from 70,000 streams the week before to 1.8 million.

The Oscars’ “I’m Just Ken” performance — which featured a stage full of “Kens” and Gosling serenading “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig and others — also saw big numbers on YouTube: two million views on the Oscars’ official channel and 8.6 million on Atlantic Records’ page — the major label that released “Barbie The Album.”

The Oscars themselves saw a bump in ratings, also due to the popularity of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” An estimated 19.5 million people watched the 96th Academy Awards ceremony on ABC, up 4% from last year — and the biggest number drawn by the telecast in four years.