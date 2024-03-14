Ryan Gosling and Kristen Wiig Set to Host April Episodes of ‘Saturday Night Live’

The long-running sketch show announced on Wednesday their roster of upcoming hosts, including Ryan Gosling, who will make his third hosting appearance on the April 13 episode alongside musical guest Chris Stapleton.

APRIL 6

Kristen Wiig

Raye



APRIL 13

Ryan Gosling

Chris Stapleton pic.twitter.com/Q6tuf39UFE — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 13, 2024

Before him, beloved “SNL” alum Kristen Wiig will host the April 6 episode, with Brit-pop singer Raye as the musical guest. Raye, who recently dominated the UK’s Brit Awards, will be making her debut appearance on the show.

Wiig’s return to the sketch show will mark her fifth time hosting, so viewers can perhaps expect to see Wiig’s initiation into the coveted Five-Timers Club.

She will join Emma Stone, Tom Hanks, Steven Martin, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Ben Affleck and Melissa McCarthy, among others, as members of the exclusive club when she takes the stage in April.

“Saturday Night Live” is on a break until March 30 when it returns with “Poor Things” and “Ramy” star Ramy Youssef, who will make his hosting debut alongside the episode’s musical guest Travis Scott.