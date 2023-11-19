Emma Stone Will Host SNL for the Fifth Time…

Emma will join Tom Hanks, Steven Martin, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Ben Affleck and Melissa McCarthy, among others, as members of the exclusive club when she takes the stage this week.

The Oscar winner first hosted “SNL” in 2010 with Kings of Leon as the musical guest and went on to host the long-running sketch show in 2011, 2016 and 2019.

“SNL” announced Stone as host, and singer Noah Kahan as the musical guest, during Saturday’s episode hosted by Jason Momoa.

Stone currently stars in the Showtime comedy “The Curse” alongside Nathan Fielder and is gaining Oscar buzz for her performance in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film “Poor Things.”

“SNL” airs on Saturday on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EST.