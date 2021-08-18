EMMA STONE SIGNS ON TO STAR IN THE SEQUEL TO ‘CRUELLA’

Actress Emma Stone has been confirmed to star in the upcoming sequel to her hit Disney film “Cruella.”

The movie was released in May 2021 to both theatres and Disney+ Premier Access streaming (which is an additional $30 fee) and has earned more than $85 million domestically and $220 million in the global box office to date.

Stone also executive produced “Cruella,” and director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are both expected to return for the new movie. No further information has been given for the sequel.