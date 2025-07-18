Kendrick Lamar & Beyoncé Score 2025 Emmy Noms for Their Super Bowl Halftime Takeovers

From touchdowns to trophies! Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé are heading from the NFL field to the Emmys — and yes, it's giving iconic.

The 2025 Primetime Emmy nominations were just announced, and both music legends landed nods for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) thanks to their show-stopping NFL halftime performances.

🏈 Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show? Still Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Apple Music halftime show is still living rent-free in our heads — and the Emmy board agrees. His performance earned four nominations, including:

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Music Direction

Outstanding Choreography (Variety/Reality)

The performance featured a record-breaking 133.5 million viewers, enough pyrotechnics to rival a Marvel movie, and hits from his latest album GNX — including “Not Like Us,” “Peekaboo,” and “Luther” featuring SZA, who joined him on stage.

Also making appearances? Samuel L. Jackson as “Uncle Sam,” Serena Williams doing a surprise cameo, and producer Mustard, who helped craft the sonic heat behind “Not Like Us.”

This isn’t Kendrick’s first halftime flex — he already won an Emmy for the 2022 Super Bowl LVI halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop, Mary J., Eminem and 50 Cent. So yeah, he’s building a trophy shelf at this point.

🎤 Beyoncé Brings the Heat (and the Horsepower)

Not to be outdone, Beyoncé is also galloping into Emmy season with a nom for her Christmas Day NFL halftime show during the Ravens vs. Texans matchup.

Queen Bey’s cowboy-coded performance featured hits from her Cowboy Carter album, including the viral chart-topper "TEXAS HOLD ’EM" — with backup from the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul marching band and the Motion of the Ocean dance team. Yee-haw meets Emmy-worthy.

Who Will Take the Emmy?

Both artists are currently on tour — Kendrick and SZA just wrapped their “Grand National Tour,” and Beyoncé is saddling up for her Cowboy Carter stadium tour.

It’s a face-off for the culture: K-Dot vs. Queen Bey, halftime legends, Emmy edition.