Sometimes You Need To Rant About Technology!

Technology was supposed to make our lives easier.

And technically, I guess it has... if you enjoy having 47 apps, 83 passwords, and needing your phone to order a chicken sandwich.

Because somewhere along the way, every simple interaction became a digital relationship.

I don’t want a relationship with the parking meter. I don’t want to hear from my burrito again. And I certainly don’t want to create an account just to find out whether the restaurant has mozzarella sticks.

So, on behalf of everyone who is becoming increasingly exhausted by things that require a QR code...

Welcome to The Digital Rant.

I don’t want to download the app to pay for parking…

I don’t want to create an account to see a menu…

I don’t want to provide feedback on a 30-second interaction…

I don’t want to “accept all cookies.” I barely accept the people in my own house.

I don’t want to scan a QR code to order a sandwich. Just hand me the laminated menu that still has ketchup on it.

I don’t want that password to require one capital letter, one number, one symbol, and the blood of my firstborn.

I don’t want to verify my email address. I JUST GAVE YOU MY EMAIL ADDRESS.

I don’t want a six-digit security code texted to me so I can log into the account I never wanted in the first place.

I don’t want to join your rewards program. I am buying ONE burrito. This is not the beginning of a journey together.

I don’t want to “go paperless.” Give me the paper. I’m 45. Paper is how I know something actually happened.

Maybe I’m officially getting old, but I miss when buying something involved money and the thing you were buying.

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Technology, I appreciate everything you do for me.

But sometimes I just want to park my car, order lunch, and live my life without creating another password.

And if that makes me old-fashioned, fine.

Now print me a receipt so I have proof this conversation happened.