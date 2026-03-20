📼 The Things We Miss… Before Technology Ruined the Vibe

Remember when effort was… romantic?

Like actually sitting down to make a mixtape, decorating a photo album, or waiting DAYS to see if your disposable camera photos turned out cute or looked like a blurry crime scene?

A new survey asked people what they miss most that technology has replaced… and honestly, it’s giving core memory unlocked.

💿 The Top 10 Things We Miss

Making mixtapes (aka emotional playlists with commitment) Putting photos into albums Recording shows on a VCR (and yelling “DON’T TOUCH IT!”) Printed photos around the house Waiting to see how film photos turned out Handwritten letters Love letters (!!!) Postcards Having a penpal Buying CDs and building a collection

😢 The Honourable Mentions

Just missing the list:

• Phone books

• Board games

• Disposable cameras

• Encyclopedias

• And somehow… remembering phone numbers

Now if your phone dies, you don’t just lose battery… You lose your entire personality.

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🤳 What We Gained… and Lost

Sure, technology made everything faster, easier, and way more convenient. But it also took away a little bit of magic.

Because let’s be honest… A Spotify playlist just doesn’t hit the same as a mixtape where track #7 was a message.

“Nothing says romance like rewinding a cassette with a pencil because you really loved that song.” 😅