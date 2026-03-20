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📼 The Things We Miss… Before Technology Ruined the Vibe

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Published March 20, 2026
By Charlie

Remember when effort was… romantic?

Like actually sitting down to make a mixtape, decorating a photo album, or waiting DAYS to see if your disposable camera photos turned out cute or looked like a blurry crime scene?

A new survey asked people what they miss most that technology has replaced… and honestly, it’s giving core memory unlocked.

💿 The Top 10 Things We Miss

  1. Making mixtapes (aka emotional playlists with commitment)
  2. Putting photos into albums
  3. Recording shows on a VCR (and yelling “DON’T TOUCH IT!”)
  4. Printed photos around the house
  5. Waiting to see how film photos turned out
  6. Handwritten letters
  7. Love letters (!!!)
  8. Postcards
  9. Having a penpal
  10. Buying CDs and building a collection

😢 The Honourable Mentions

Just missing the list:
• Phone books
• Board games
• Disposable cameras
• Encyclopedias
• And somehow… remembering phone numbers

Now if your phone dies, you don’t just lose battery… You lose your entire personality.

RELATED: FORGET TYLENOL, NOSTALGIA WORKS AS A PAIN RELIEVER TOO

🤳 What We Gained… and Lost

Sure, technology made everything faster, easier, and way more convenient. But it also took away a little bit of magic.

Because let’s be honest… A Spotify playlist just doesn’t hit the same as a mixtape where track #7 was a message.

“Nothing says romance like rewinding a cassette with a pencil because you really loved that song.” 😅

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