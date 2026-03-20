📼 The Things We Miss… Before Technology Ruined the Vibe
Remember when effort was… romantic?
Like actually sitting down to make a mixtape, decorating a photo album, or waiting DAYS to see if your disposable camera photos turned out cute or looked like a blurry crime scene?
A new survey asked people what they miss most that technology has replaced… and honestly, it’s giving core memory unlocked.
💿 The Top 10 Things We Miss
- Making mixtapes (aka emotional playlists with commitment)
- Putting photos into albums
- Recording shows on a VCR (and yelling “DON’T TOUCH IT!”)
- Printed photos around the house
- Waiting to see how film photos turned out
- Handwritten letters
- Love letters (!!!)
- Postcards
- Having a penpal
- Buying CDs and building a collection
😢 The Honourable Mentions
Just missing the list:
• Phone books
• Board games
• Disposable cameras
• Encyclopedias
• And somehow… remembering phone numbers
Now if your phone dies, you don’t just lose battery… You lose your entire personality.
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🤳 What We Gained… and Lost
Sure, technology made everything faster, easier, and way more convenient. But it also took away a little bit of magic.
Because let’s be honest… A Spotify playlist just doesn’t hit the same as a mixtape where track #7 was a message.
“Nothing says romance like rewinding a cassette with a pencil because you really loved that song.” 😅
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