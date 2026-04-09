The “Purple Stuff” Is Real Now… and It Has Alcohol 😳🍹

If you grew up in the 90s, your brain just did a little nostalgic backflip.

Because yes… the mythical “purple stuff” from those old SunnyD commercials — the one nobody ever chose — has officially entered its villain era… with vodka.

We Ignored It as Kids… Now It’s Coming for Us as Adults

Back in the day, the commercial went like this:

Open fridge → options include water, milk, and… mysterious purple stuff → kids immediately grab SunnyD like it’s liquid gold.

The purple stuff? Left behind. Rejected. Emotionally damaged.

Fast forward to 2026, and SunnyD said:

“Remember that thing you ignored? Let’s give it alcohol and see what happens.”

Introducing: Regret, But Make It Fizzy

The new Purple Vodka Seltzer is:

Light

Bubbly

4.5% alcohol

And dripping in 90s nostalgia

It’s also a limited-time release, which feels correct. This is chaotic energy in a can.

RELATED: BUD LIGHT UNVEILS PUMPKIN SPICE AND MARSHMALLOW HARD SELTZERS FOR FALL

Full Circle Moment

This is honestly the most millennial thing ever:

As kids: “Ew, what is that purple stuff?”

As adults: “I’ll take a four-pack, please.”

Final Thought

We spent our childhoods avoiding the purple stuff… Only for it to grow up, get a glow-up, add vodka, and come back stronger. Nature is healing. Or spiralling. Hard to say.