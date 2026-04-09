The “Purple Stuff” Is Real Now… and It Has Alcohol 😳🍹
If you grew up in the 90s, your brain just did a little nostalgic backflip.
Because yes… the mythical “purple stuff” from those old SunnyD commercials — the one nobody ever chose — has officially entered its villain era… with vodka.
We Ignored It as Kids… Now It’s Coming for Us as Adults
Back in the day, the commercial went like this:
Open fridge → options include water, milk, and… mysterious purple stuff → kids immediately grab SunnyD like it’s liquid gold.
The purple stuff? Left behind. Rejected. Emotionally damaged.
Fast forward to 2026, and SunnyD said:
“Remember that thing you ignored? Let’s give it alcohol and see what happens.”
Introducing: Regret, But Make It Fizzy
The new Purple Vodka Seltzer is:
- Light
- Bubbly
- 4.5% alcohol
- And dripping in 90s nostalgia
It’s also a limited-time release, which feels correct. This is chaotic energy in a can.
RELATED: BUD LIGHT UNVEILS PUMPKIN SPICE AND MARSHMALLOW HARD SELTZERS FOR FALL
Full Circle Moment
This is honestly the most millennial thing ever:
- As kids: “Ew, what is that purple stuff?”
- As adults: “I’ll take a four-pack, please.”
Final Thought
We spent our childhoods avoiding the purple stuff… Only for it to grow up, get a glow-up, add vodka, and come back stronger. Nature is healing. Or spiralling. Hard to say.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.