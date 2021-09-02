Listen Live

BUD LIGHT UNVEILS PUMPKIN SPICE AND MARSHMALLOW HARD SELTZERS FOR FALL

Not sure I can handle any more pumpkin spice!

By Kool Eats

We’ve been bombarded by pumpkin spice products the last few weeks, and it’s just not stopping.  Now Bud Light is releasing a pumpkin spice, Hard Seltzer, along with three other fall flavours.

 

 

Next week, they’ll start selling variety packs called their “Fall Flannel” collection.  Each 12-pack has four different flavours:  Pumpkin Spice, Maple Pear, Apple Crisp, and Toasted Marshmallow.  (???)

 

 

Apple Crisp is supposed to taste like “drinkable” apple pie.  Maple Pear is a combo of pear and maple syrup.  And Toasted Marshmallow tastes like a marshmallow with a hint of chocolate.

 

 

They hit stores nationwide on Monday.

 

