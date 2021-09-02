BUD LIGHT UNVEILS PUMPKIN SPICE AND MARSHMALLOW HARD SELTZERS FOR FALL

We’ve been bombarded by pumpkin spice products the last few weeks, and it’s just not stopping. Now Bud Light is releasing a pumpkin spice, Hard Seltzer, along with three other fall flavours.

Next week, they’ll start selling variety packs called their “Fall Flannel” collection. Each 12-pack has four different flavours: Pumpkin Spice, Maple Pear, Apple Crisp, and Toasted Marshmallow. (???)

Apple Crisp is supposed to taste like “drinkable” apple pie. Maple Pear is a combo of pear and maple syrup. And Toasted Marshmallow tastes like a marshmallow with a hint of chocolate.

They hit stores nationwide on Monday.