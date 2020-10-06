LISTENING TO MUSIC IS ONE OF THE TOP TEN THINGS THAT HELP US WAKE UP
Coffee, must have coffee!
A new poll found it takes the average person an hour and a half to really wake up each morning. And Mondays are the hardest.
On average, people are usually up by 7:14 am but don’t feel truly awake until 8:44 am.
To wake up, the majority of us go to coffee first thing, a fifth wash their face, and even a few will go for a walk to try and wake up.
Here are the top five early-morning habits that help us wake up . . .
1. Drinking coffee.
2. Brushing your teeth.
3. Taking a shower.
4. Washing your face with cold water.
5. Turning lights on.
6. Drinking a glass of water.
7. Watching TV.
8. Scrolling through social media.
9. Going for a walk.
10. Listening to music.