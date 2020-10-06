Listen Live

LISTENING TO MUSIC IS ONE OF THE TOP TEN THINGS THAT HELP US WAKE UP

Coffee, must have coffee!

By Life Hacks

A new poll found it takes the average person an hour and a half to really wake up each morning.  And Mondays are the hardest.

 

 

On average, people are usually up by 7:14 am but don’t feel truly awake until 8:44 am.

 

 

To wake up, the majority of us go to coffee first thing, a fifth wash their face, and even a few will go for a walk to try and wake up.

 

Here are the top five early-morning habits that help us wake up . . .

 

1.  Drinking coffee.

2.  Brushing your teeth.

3.  Taking a shower.

4.  Washing your face with cold water.

5.  Turning lights on.

6.  Drinking a glass of water.

7.  Watching TV.

8.  Scrolling through social media.

9.  Going for a walk.

10.  Listening to music.

 

