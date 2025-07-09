Baby Bundy? These Serial Killer Names Are Weirdly Trending for Newborns

Well, this is unsettling. If you thought baby name trends couldn't get weirder after people started naming their kids after Starbucks orders and Instagram filters, think again.

The latest baby naming fad? Serial killers.

Yep. Expectant parents are taking a stab at true crime-inspired names. (Sorry, couldn’t resist.) According to BabyCentre UK’s Top 100 Baby Names of 2025, names tied to infamous criminals and con artists are popping up in nurseries faster than you can say, “This is the Zodiac speaking.”

But don’t worry — it’s not that new parents are idolizing criminals. It’s more about Hollywood’s obsession with turning murderers into miniseries, and those names are seeping into the culture like red wine into white carpet.

Thanks to binge-worthy Netflix shows, viral true crime podcasts, and Zac Efron playing Ted Bundy like he’s auditioning for The Bachelor, these names are making a killer comeback.

Here are the spine-chilling names showing up on baby registries — and why they might sound familiar:

🩸 Anna

Inspired by fake heiress and professional scammer Anna Delvey. Because who doesn’t want their kid to grow up manipulating the elite in designer sunglasses?

🩸 Arthur

A nod to Arthur Lee Allen — the suspected Zodiac Killer. Creepy? Yes. Classic? Also yes.

🩸 Bella

This one might sound sweet, but it’s inspired by Belle Gibson, the wellness influencer who faked having cancer. Not exactly a feel-good bedtime story.

🩸 Erin

Erin Patterson, a.k.a. “The Mushroom Killer.” Let’s hope this one’s just a coincidence and not a kitchen foreshadowing.

🩸 Freddie & Rose

Inspired by the infamous UK serial killer couple Fred and Rose West. If you're naming twins, maybe go with something a little less... Netflix docu-series-y?

🩸 Joseph

As in Joe Exotic, the tiger king of chaos. Let’s just hope little Joey doesn’t grow up demanding a mullet and a roadside zoo.

🩸 Luca

From the true crime doc Don’t F**k With Cats. Because nothing says “bundle of joy” like a cyber manhunt.

🩸 Teddy

A cutesy nickname version of Ted Bundy. Who knew mass murder and cuddle vibes would ever share a name?

🩸 Ruby

Featured in Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, an alleged child abuser. Yikes.

🩸 Ronnie & Reggie

Inspired by the Kray twins — London’s most fashionable gangsters, brought to life in the film Legend. Suits and fists flying, coming to a daycare near you.

So, if you hear someone calling for little Bundy at the playground, don’t panic — it’s (probably) just another true crime fan with a baby name list curated by Netflix and questionable judgment.