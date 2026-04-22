5 Easy Earth Day Activities to Do at Home with the Kids

Earth Day is one of those perfect “no fancy planning required” opportunities to slow things down, get outside a little (or stay cozy inside), and teach kids simple ways to care about the planet. The best part? You don’t need supplies you don’t already have lying around the house.

Here are 5 easy, low-stress Earth Day activities you can do at home with your kids that are actually fun enough they won’t realize they’re learning.

1. Backyard or Neighbourhood Nature Scavenger Hunt 🔍🌿

Turn a simple walk into an adventure. Make a quick checklist for the kids and head outside.

Things to look for:

Something green

A bird or squirrel

A flower starting to bloom

A piece of litter (bonus teaching moment)

Something older than you (a tree, a rock, etc.)

Let the kids check things off as they go. It keeps them engaged and suddenly a 10-minute walk turns into a full “mission.”

2. “Trash to Treasure” Craft Time ♻️🎨

Before you recycle or toss anything, pull out a few clean items and let creativity take over.

Ideas:

Toilet paper rolls → binoculars or rockets

Egg cartons → caterpillars or paint palettes

Cardboard boxes → mini houses or garages for toy cars

This one is messy, but it keeps kids busy and shows them how “waste” can be reused.

3. Plant Something Together 🌱🪴

You don’t need a garden to do this. A pot, some soil, and a seed packet works perfectly.

Easy options:

Basil or herbs for the kitchen

Sunflowers (kids LOVE watching them grow)

Lettuce or green onions

Let the kids be in charge of watering and tracking growth. It becomes their “project,” which means they’re way more likely to care for it (at least for a few days… we’re being realistic here).

4. Clean-Up Challenge (With a Timer) ⏱️🧹

Turn tidying into a game. Set a timer for 10–15 minutes and see how much “earth-friendly cleaning” you can do together.

Examples:

Pick up toys

Sort recycling

Collect old clothes to donate

Wipe down surfaces

Make it a race or put on music to keep energy up. When the timer ends, everyone is done. No negotiations.

5. Earth Day Story + Snack Break 📚🍎

End the day with something calm.

Pick a book about nature, recycling, or animals, then pair it with a themed snack:

“Dirt cups” (pudding + crushed cookies + gummy worms)

Fruit “rainbow” plates

Veggies with dip “garden”

It’s a nice way to wind down and tie the day together without it feeling like a lecture.

Final Thought 💚

Earth Day doesn’t need to be complicated or Pinterest-perfect. Kids remember the moments where they got their hands a little dirty, explored outside, and felt like they were part of something bigger.

Even one small activity is a win. And if nothing else… at least you got them to pick up a few things off the floor in the name of the planet.