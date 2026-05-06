Gas Prices Are So High… Even the Cozy Little TIKES Coupe Went Electric 🚗⚡

The economy has officially reached a point where even toddlers are getting pushed toward EVs.

The legendary Little Tikes Cozy Coupe, aka the tiny red-and-yellow plastic car every Millennial either owned or crashed into a coffee table, now has an electric vehicle upgrade.

Not an actual motor, of course. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Your three-year-old still powers it Flintstones-style with pure leg strength and Goldfish crackers.

The Cozy Coupe Enters Its Tesla Era

After nearly 50 years of driveway domination, the Cozy Coupe is now getting a “Cozy E-Charging Station.”

And honestly? It’s hilariously adorable.

The accessory includes:

A fake charging plug

Glow-in-the-dark decals

Charging sound effects

A light-up button

And enough pretend eco-consciousness to make your toddler feel superior to your gas-powered SUV

Basically, Fisher-Price meets Silicon Valley.

No Outlet Needed… Because Toddlers Fear Nothing

The funniest part? The charging station itself runs on three AA batteries.

So technically… the EV charger still needs batteries to function. Which somehow feels exactly like modern technology.

But the good news is you can set it up anywhere:

In the backyard

In the living room

Beside your actual car while your kid judges your fuel efficiency

Perfect for teaching children about the future while they ram into your ankles at full speed.

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Millennials Are Feeling This One Hard 😭

If you grew up in the ‘80s or ‘90s, the Cozy Coupe was basically your first car.

The only “charging station” back then was your dad flipping the car back upright after you rolled it into a shrub.

The Ultimate Parenting Joke

The charging station sells for under $35 online, which means your kid’s pretend EV setup now costs less than filling a real tank of gas in Ontario.