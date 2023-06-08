Listen Live

IN JAPAN, PIZZA HUT HAS DEBUTED “WIENER COFFEE PIZZA”

If you’re one of those easy people who claim they will eat any pizza, well, […]

By Kool Eats

If you’re one of those easy people who claim they will eat any pizza, well, this might test your limits.  Pizza Hut in Japan has a new, limited-time menu item:  Wiener Coffee Pizza.

It comes topped with coffee sauce and cream cheese and features a crust lined with wiener sausages.  It also comes with a can of whipped cream to add on top of the pizza as you like.  

Do You Eat These Things By Breaking Off A Piece First?

It’s tongue-in-cheek, based on a social media joke.  “Wiener coffee” is how some Germans refer to “Viennese coffee”, a sweet coffee with chocolate and whipped cream, but some young people took it literally.

Related posts

Man From England Has Cheese Addiction That Costs Him Over 60K A Year!

The Average Person Tries 6 New Recipes Per Month!

So Apparently We’ve Been Using the Pasta Strainer All Wrong!