IN JAPAN, PIZZA HUT HAS DEBUTED “WIENER COFFEE PIZZA”

If you’re one of those easy people who claim they will eat any pizza, well, this might test your limits. Pizza Hut in Japan has a new, limited-time menu item: Wiener Coffee Pizza.

It comes topped with coffee sauce and cream cheese and features a crust lined with wiener sausages. It also comes with a can of whipped cream to add on top of the pizza as you like.

It’s tongue-in-cheek, based on a social media joke. “Wiener coffee” is how some Germans refer to “Viennese coffee”, a sweet coffee with chocolate and whipped cream, but some young people took it literally.