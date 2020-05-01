Anderson Cooper Becomes A Dad!

Anderson is the proud new father of a baby boy named Wyatt Morgan Cooper, born on Monday weighing 7 pounds 2 ounces.

At the end of Thursday’s show, Anderson announced the happy news…

“On Monday, I became a father,” he said. “I’ve never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son. And I want you to meet him.”

The baby was named after his mother and father. Anderson’s father died when he was ten and he wanted to name the baby Wyatt after his dad. Morgan is a family name on his mother’s side.

The news came as a big surprise to CNN viewers, as Cooper had not spoken publicly about his plans to have a baby.