Jennifer Aniston to Produce ‘9 to 5’ Remake!

Jennifer Aniston may currently be on The Morning Show, but for her next project, she’ll be working a little bit later! The actress and her Echo Films production company are currently developing a reimagining of 9 to 5 for 20th Century Studios…

The plot details on how the creative team plans to update the beloved 1980 workplace comedy — starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton — are being kept under wraps for now.

The original film saw the iconic trio teaming up for revenge against their sexist blowhard boss, played by Dabney Coleman. Parton performed the titular song for the 9 to 5 soundtrack, which became a lasting hit in its own right.

Aniston previously worked with Parton on the 2018 film Dumplin’. Aniston starred in and produced the film — about a small-town mother and daughter who butt heads over a local pageant — while Parton provided the soundtrack, including six original new songs.