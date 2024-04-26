Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets’ Becomes First Album to Pass 1 Billion Spotify Streams in a Single Week

This is getting a little nuts…

Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, has broken records on Spotify by becoming the first album to reach 1 billion streams in a single week.

The album surpassed Swift’s previous records for the most-streamed album in a single day and week. The lead single, “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone, also became the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify.

Swift and Malone collaborated on the song, with Malone expressing his admiration for Swift’s talent and friendship.