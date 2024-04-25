Taylor Swift is known for her meticulously crafted lyrics, and music videos, packed with hidden references and symbolism for her fans to discover.

Her latest video for “Fortnight,” the lead single from her new album The Tortured Poets Department, is no exception.

Swift herself has said the video is “filled with easter eggs for her fans.” We are sharing 13 hidden details (her lucky number!), but there’s probably WAY more to unpack than that.

This post will take you through all the major easter eggs in the video, along with some background information on the album itself.

A Look at The Tortured Poets Department

Before we delve into the easter eggs, let’s set the scene.

The Tortured Poets Department is Taylor Swift’s latest album, shrouded in a veil of mystery. Described as a concept album, it explores themes of heartbreak, betrayal, and the creative process.

The album title itself is a nod to the 1989 film “Dead Poets Society,” and the video features appearances by stars from the movie, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles.

13 Of Fortnight’s Hidden Gems: A Breakdown

Now, let’s get into the fun part … deciphering the hidden messages in the “Fortnight” music video:

1. Face the Ink (and the Tattoos)

Towards the beginning of the video, Taylor is seen wiping her face in a mirror revealing face tattoos that mirror Post Malone’s. Later in the music video we see Post Malone’s face … but his tattoos are gone. This could symbolize a connection between their characters, or perhaps a descent into a darker place for Swift’s persona.

This could also symbolize that she can mimic herself off the someone else, or that she took something from him.

2. The Pills and the Past

At the beginning, Taylor is in some form of institution and shown taking pills labeled “forget him” while chained to a bed.

The prescription bottle number is a clever detail, but you have to look really closely …

The numbers on the pill bottle, while at first look like a random serial number that you might find on any pill bottle. But if you look closer, the numbers start at her birthday, December 13, 1989, and ends on the album’s release date of April 19, 2024: 121389-041924

3. A Grammy Gown, Reimagined

Taylor starts the video in a gown resembling the one she wore to the 2024 Grammys.

You may recall, that this is where she announced the album. However, in the video, the dress is tattered and worn, hinting at a loss of innocence or a break-up.

4. Colours Speak Louder Than Words

During a scene where Swift and Post Malone work at separate desks facing one another, coloured, hazey light beams erupt from them. This is thought to be a reference to “Illicit Affairs” from her Folklore album, which explores themes of infidelity.

5. The Hazey Colours Become Lavender

Building off the last point about the beams of light …

The haze coming out of Post Malone’s typewriter is blue, while a pale pink haze comes out of Taylor’s typewriter. These hazes float towards each other.

The two hazes together, if combined, would make a purple lavender colour. Referencing her song “Lavender Haze” from her Midnights album.

6. Missing a Key Piece:

Sharp-eyed fans noticed a missing “1” key on Swift’s typewriter.

This could be a nod to her Folklore song “The 1,” or to the fact that the second part of The Tortured Poets Department was a surprise midnight release.

It could also be a reference to her song “Blank Space”.

7. “The Story of Us” Revisited

As Swift and Post Malone lay on papers, she’s seen reading a book simply titled “Us.”

This is likely a reference to her song “The Story of Us” from the Speak Now album.

8. A Touch of Dead Poets Society

The inclusion of actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, reprising their roles from “Dead Poets Society,” is a clear homage to the album’s title.

In the video, they portray researchers who subject Swift to electro-shock therapy.

9. Clara Bow’s Story

The use of electro-shock therapy is a subtle nod to Clara Bow, a 1920s actress and the subject of a song on the album.

Bow underwent the treatment in a psychiatric facility in 1944 and a portion of the video is clearly inspired from this.

10. Lyrics Hidden in Plain Sight

A heart monitor or lie detector test in the video displays a message that spells out lyrics from “Fortnight”: “I love you, it’s ruining my life.” This line is also typed by Swift earlier in the video.

11. A Friend’s Big Screen Moment

When strapped to a table with wires, fans were reminded of Emma Stone’s movie “Poor Things.”

The two are close friends and often support one another in their projects.

Swift attended the film’s premiere, which shares a similar greyscale aesthetic as the video. Stone even collaborated with Swift on the song “Florida!!!” on the album.

12. Beware the Black Dog:

While Post Malone, Hawke, and Charles are prominent characters in the video, another important figure lurks in the background …

A black dog.

This is a reference to “The Black Dog,” the opening song from the surprise second part of The Tortured Poets Department, titled The Anthology.

13. Feline Finesse

As always, a Taylor Swift music video easter egg wouldn’t be complete without a feline reference!

In the closing title cards of the video, cats are cleverly hidden in the corners. This playful touch keeps with a tradition Swift has established throughout her career of including hidden cat imagery in her work.

“Fortnight” Easter Eggs All Wrapped Up

With at least 13 easter eggs cleverly woven into the “Fortnight” music video, Taylor Swift has once again rewarded her fans with a treasure trove of details to discover.

These hidden messages offer deeper insight into the themes of the song and album, further enriching the viewing experience.

So the next time you watch “Fortnight,” keep an eye out for these clues. There’s likely dozens, if not hundreds more of these. So keep an eye out for more Easter Eggs!

