Taylor Swift Releases Surprise Double Album

Taylor released her 11th studio album at midnight called the “Tortured Poets Department”; surprise, it’s a double album! It’s a 31-song mega release.

Plus there are four album variations with an exclusive track on each!

Swift then surprise-released an additional 15-song album titled “TTPD: The Anthology.”

There are collaborations with Florence + the Machine and the lead single is a duet with Post Malone called “Fortnite.”

Taylor took to social media to explain the album writing, that the album is “an anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure” on her verified Instagram page Friday.

“This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted,” she wrote. “This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry.”

According to Spotify, the album on Thursday became the most pre-saved album in the music streaming platform’s history.

“The Tortured Poets Department” comes amid Swift’s record-breaking “Eras Tour” and Grammy wins earlier this year, and is on track to more than exceed sales and streaming expectations.