Kim Kardashian Lost 120,000 Followers After Taylor Swift Releases Dis Track

Taylor gets her revenge on Kim K on her latest album. As a result, Kim Kardashian lost 120,000 followers on Instagram, and many Swifties have been spamming her account.

Taylor’s song, ‘thanK you aIMee,’ shoots daggers at a ‘bronze spray-tanned statue,’ who bullied her in the past, which many fans assume to be Kim K because of the title of the track.

As a quick reminder, Taylor and Kim’s beef started in 2016, when Kim’s then-husband, Kanye West, dropped a controversial song called “Famous.” On the track, he raps the line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous,” — which is a seeming reference to when he interrupted her acceptance speech at the VMAs in 2009.

After the lyrics sparked a ton of backlash, Ye defended himself by posting on X — then called Twitter — that he’d sought Taylor’s permission for the name-drop before releasing the track. However, Taylor publicly denied that this was the case. Kim then came to her husband’s defence by refuting Taylor’s version of events and subsequently releasing footage of Taylor and Ye’s phone call, which appeared to show that Taylor did approve the line after all.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

With seeming evidence that Taylor had lied, many people on the internet swiftly turned on her as her social media accounts were flooded with snake emojis and the hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty trended on X.

As you’ll probably remember, this all prompted Taylor to go into hiding, only to resurface a year later with her Reputation album, which centred prominently around snake imagery as a nod to the whole controversy.

Three years later, the full phone call between Taylor and Ye was shared online, seemingly revealing that Taylor had never actually approved of the “that bitch” lyric.

In the years since, Taylor has referenced the feud multiple times, both in her music and interviews. Most recently, she told Time magazine that Kim and Ye’s “fully manufactured frame job” meant that her career was briefly “taken away” from her.

And while Kim hasn’t discussed the scandal since, it seems Taylor’s adamant that people shouldn’t forget how things went down — from her perspective, at least.

The 24th track on Taylor’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, immediately piqued fans’ interest with its unusual title, “thanK you aIMee” — mainly because the capitalized letters spell out Kim’s name.