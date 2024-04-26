Ed Sheeran fights appeal in ‘Thinking Out Loud’ copyright case

The pop stars’ song “Thinking Out Loud” was back in court this week. The case was once again on the docket in a New York courtroom on Wednesday, as a US appeals court was asked to revive a copyright lawsuit.

The other side is still claiming that Sheeran illegally borrowed from Marvin Gaye’s classic “Let’s Get It On.” Another lawsuit has been filed against Sheeran based on the rights to Gaye’s recording. That case is currently on hold.