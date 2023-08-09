Ed Sheeran Says Movies Should Have Taught Us Not To Mess With AI

Ed Sheeran shared his thoughts (and fears) about AI technology in a new interview. “What I don’t understand about AI is, for the last 60 years, Hollywood movies have been telling you, ‘Don’t do it.’ And now everyone’s doing it,” Sheeran said. “Have you not seen the movies where they kill us all?” He continued, “I just don’t know why you need it – if you’re taking a job away from a human being, I think that’s probably a bad thing.

The whole point of society is we all do jobs. If everything is done by robots, everybody’s gonna be out of work. I just find AI a bit weird.” Music created with AI has been creeping into the music industry over the last few months, with TikTok videos of AI covers (including Sheeran) regularly going viral.