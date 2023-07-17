Eminem Joins Ed Sheeran On Stage At Ford Field Concert in Detroit!

Imagine being at that Ed Sheeran concert and Eminem comes out! Yes, the crowd loses it!

The two superstars have been collaborators for years, and they performed a pair of songs together at Sheeran’s Saturday night stadium spectacular.

The audience at Ed Sheeran’s concert in Detroit on Saturday lost themselves in the music when Eminem showed up for a surprise hometown performance.

In videos posted to Sheeran’s Instagram page on Sunday, the singer keeps the surprise close to the chest by telling his audience he wanted to perform a “cover” of an Eminem song.

As Sheeran strums his acoustic guitar while singing his rendition of the iconic opening lines of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” the rapper is seen stepping onto the stage to join in on the second verse as the crowd cheers.

And if that wasn’t enough, fans got another song from the duo…Eminem’s 2000 hit “Stan,” with Sheeran filling in Dido’s vocals during the chorus. Sheeran previously appeared on stage with Eminem in November to perform the same song when “The Real Slim Shady” rapper was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The artists have collaborated on various tracks in the past, with Sheeran appearing on Eminem’s songs “River” and “Those Kinda Nights,” and Sheeran featuring Eminem and 50 Cent on “Remember The Name.”