Emma Watson Loses Her Licence — And No, She Can’t Just Apparate to Work

Looks like Hermione Granger won’t be behind the wheel of her blue Audi for a while.

Emma Watson, best known for casting spells in Harry Potter and then growing up to be a real-life activist, has just been banned from driving for six months in the U.K. after getting caught speeding in Oxford.

The 35-year-old actress was clocked doing 38 mph in a 30 zone, which might not sound like much, but in England, that’s enough to land you a hefty fine and some serious side-eye from the Ministry of Transport.

She didn’t appear in person at Wednesday’s court hearing (understandable — who wants to sit through that?), but the judge still hit her with a £1,044 fine (about CAD 1,400) and a driving ban thanks to her already stacked record of nine penalty points.

Not Her First Offence… But Her Last For a While

Turns out this wasn’t Emma’s first time flirting with the speed limit — which is why the ban came down like a Sorting Hat judgment: You’ve been reckless? Congratulations, you’re in... pedestrian mode.

While she’s been quieter on the acting front in recent years, her post-Potter career has included starring roles in Beauty and the Beast and Little Women, and a whole lot of time advocating for gender equality and sustainability.