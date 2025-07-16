Heat Warnings- Air Quality Advisories in effect click here for details
Listen Live

Emma Watson Loses Her Licence — And No, She Can’t Just Apparate to Work

What's Trending
Published July 16, 2025
By Charlie

Looks like Hermione Granger won’t be behind the wheel of her blue Audi for a while.

Emma Watson, best known for casting spells in Harry Potter and then growing up to be a real-life activist, has just been banned from driving for six months in the U.K. after getting caught speeding in Oxford.

The 35-year-old actress was clocked doing 38 mph in a 30 zone, which might not sound like much, but in England, that’s enough to land you a hefty fine and some serious side-eye from the Ministry of Transport.

She didn’t appear in person at Wednesday’s court hearing (understandable — who wants to sit through that?), but the judge still hit her with a £1,044 fine (about CAD 1,400) and a driving ban thanks to her already stacked record of nine penalty points.

RELATED: Should All Cars Have A Feature That Prevents You From Speeding?

Not Her First Offence… But Her Last For a While

Turns out this wasn’t Emma’s first time flirting with the speed limit — which is why the ban came down like a Sorting Hat judgment: You’ve been reckless? Congratulations, you’re in... pedestrian mode.

While she’s been quieter on the acting front in recent years, her post-Potter career has included starring roles in Beauty and the Beast and Little Women, and a whole lot of time advocating for gender equality and sustainability.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close