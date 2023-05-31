Ed Sheeran Bartends At Local Bar In Atlanta!

Ed Sheeran gave fans the “Perfect” surprise over the holiday weekend.

Sheeran surprised fans at a local brewery in Atlanta Saturday in between weekend shows of his Mathematics tour.

Sheeran gave fans the “Shivers” when we casually walked out from the kitchen and stepped behind the bar at SweetWater Brewery around 3:30 p.m.

As word quickly spread through the open-air brewery, the small bar was surrounded by fans giving the musician their orders as he poured beers — free of charge and on his tab. Ed even served up a bachelorette party!

After serving several glasses of brew, Sheeran walked over to the bar’s small outdoor stage and performed “Perfect” and “Eyes Closed” for the intimate afternoon crowd.

The musician then thanked the stunned audience and said that he had put his card down to cover the tab for the next hour.