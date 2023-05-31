New research Finds That one in Eight Men Admits to Bringing Protection to a Funeral, just in case

Sometimes the mood just strikes, and it appears that some men out there want to be prepared – no matter where they are.

New research from US condom brand, Trojan, has revealed that one in eight men admit to bringing condoms to a funeral, ‘just in case’.

According to research, grief makes us horny.

It makes sense when you think about it. Not only can sex be used to fill a void, but it provides a distraction from the emotional pain you’ve found yourself in. It also releases endorphins, the so-called ‘happy hormone’.

Trojan’s State of Sex survey, which spoke to 2,000 adults, aged 18 to 35 also found that 65% of respondents brought protection to a first date, although 63% said they’re most likely to ask about protection once already in bed with their partner.

Of those surveyed, 77% said men and women should be equally responsible for providing protection, and 78% of men said they’d rather be responsible for wearing condoms than make their partner take birth control. Just over half of the women surveyed said they would rather their partners wear condoms than take the pill.