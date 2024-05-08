‘Speed’ stars Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves Comment on Potential 3rd Movie as 30th Anniversary Approaches…

Even though it is unlikely to happen, Keanu Reeves is certain that he and Sandra Bullock could make an entertaining third Speed movie.

The two Hollywood stars were featured on the podcast, 50 MPH to celebrate the action film’s 30th anniversary…During the interview, Reeves said “If they got back together to do Speed 3 “we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park.”

The iconic blockbuster helped take both their careers to the next level when it was released on June 10, 1994. The duo later reunited in the 2006 romance-drama The Lake House…

Sandra says that the two should make another movie together, commenting, “Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?”

“It does feel like there is a siren call to it like there’s something that wasn’t done,” Reeves added. “I would love to work with you again before our eyes close.”