Sia Reveals That She Is on The Spectrum And That She Is Sober

Sia revealed the news on a recent podcast.

I’m on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery and whatever,” Sia said. “There’s a lot of things.”

“Being in recovery and also knowing about which kind of neurologically you might have, or might not have, well, I think one of the greatest things is that nobody can ever know you and love you when you’re filled with secrets and … living in shame,” Sia responded.

She had previously disclosed that she had sought treatment for substance abuse.

Autism spectrum disorder may affect how people interact with others, behave, communicate and learn, according to the National Institutes of Health.

In 2021, Sia faced backlash for casting her longtime collaborator, dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler, who is neurotypical, as a character with autism in the movie, “Music.”