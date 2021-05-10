Elon Musk Hosted SNL and Revealed He’s on the Autism Spectrum
More entertaining than people thought!
No one knew quite what to expect when it was announced that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, was going to host SNL. When the 49 year-old announced his appearance on SNL, with a tweet that read “Let’s find out just how live ‘Saturday Night Live’ really is”, SNL star Bowen Yang with “What the **** does this even mean”.
During the monologue on Saturday night, Elon revealed that he has Asperger’s, an autism spectrum disorder. He also addressed some of his awkward tweets saying “Look I know I sometimes say or post strange things but that’s just how my brain works. To anyone I’ve offended, I just want to say: I reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars in a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?”
Musk joked about Dogecoin (a Mother’s Day present!), and explained the mysterious reasoning behind his youngest son’s name, X Æ A-Xii (“It’s pronounced ‘Cat running across the keyboard'”).
As Mother’s Day fell the same weekend, Musk brought out his mother, Canadian-South African model and dietician Maye Musk. They discussed when he was 12 and made his own video game called Blastar, about a spaceship that battles aliens, for which Elon was paid $500.