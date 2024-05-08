Police investigating shooting outside Drake’s Bridle Path home, rapper not injured

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake’s home in The Bridle Path.

Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Paramedics say the man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. Drake was NOT shot.

Police say a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. So far, no suspect or vehicle descriptions have been made available.

It’s unclear if Drake was at the residence at the time of the shooting but said authorities are in touch with the artist’s team and they are cooperating with the investigation.

It’s also unknown if the shooting had anything to do with the recent feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

The lyrical battle between Drake and Lamar intensified recently as each released songs about the other, with personal and professional jabs that have fuelled online debate among their fans.

Representatives for Lamar were not immediately available.

No further details have been released.