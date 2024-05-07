INVESTIGATION CURRENTLY AT DRAKE’S TORONTO HOME…

One man is dead and a woman suffered minor injuries after a shooting in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. The area in front of Drake’s mansion has been taped off by police Tuesday morning. No more details are available at this time and it’s unclear if this is related to this morning’s shooting. Follow @barrie360 on X as this story develops.

Drake is hitting back yet again at Kendrick Lamar with the latest track in their ‘diss wars’ titled “The Heart Part 6” (a title that plays on Lamar’s 2022 song, “The Heart Part 5.”)

The biggest rap feud in years has seen both Drake and Lamar throw unsubstantiated allegations at each other — Drake has accused Lamar of physically abusing his partner, and Lamar has suggested Drake has a hidden love child.

In his last few tracks, Lamar has focused on allegations that Drake is a sexual predator.

In The Heart Part 6, Drake denies all the allegations against him made by Kendrick, responding directly to Lamar’s previous two diss tracks “Meet The Grahams” and “Not Like Us.”

‘The Heart Part 6’ is produced by Boi-1da, and is the follow-up to his previous diss track aimed at Lamar, “Family Matters.” Take a listen to The Heart Part 6 – here.