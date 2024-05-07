$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 7th

The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs…again. How many games did it take?

7

This Kool FM Artist sings songs like “All I Want To Do” and “Soak of the Sun”

Sheryl Crow

Somewhere between 8 tracks and CD players, this audio system came standard in most cars.

Cassette Player/ Cassette Deck/ Tape Deck

What was the name of the evil cat in Disney’s Cinderella?

Lucifer

Soccer is known as this sport outside of North America.

Football

There were 21 guests at Dale’s welcome home party. 16 of them were picked up. The rest of them walked home. How many guests walked home?

5

What was invented first a lighter or matches?

Lighter (The first lighter was invented in 1823 while the match was created in 1826)

This former NFL quarterback often referred to as the goat was just roasted on Netflix?

Tom Brady

What is the name of the galaxy where Earth is located?

The Milky Way

What two colours were the basket in the nursery rhyme a tisket a tasket?

green and yellow