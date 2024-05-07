$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 7th
How did you do today?
- The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs…again. How many games did it take?
7
- This Kool FM Artist sings songs like “All I Want To Do” and “Soak of the Sun”
Sheryl Crow
- Somewhere between 8 tracks and CD players, this audio system came standard in most cars.
Cassette Player/ Cassette Deck/ Tape Deck
- What was the name of the evil cat in Disney’s Cinderella?
Lucifer
- Soccer is known as this sport outside of North America.
Football
- There were 21 guests at Dale’s welcome home party. 16 of them were picked up. The rest of them walked home. How many guests walked home?
5
- What was invented first a lighter or matches?
Lighter (The first lighter was invented in 1823 while the match was created in 1826)
- This former NFL quarterback often referred to as the goat was just roasted on Netflix?
Tom Brady
- What is the name of the galaxy where Earth is located?
The Milky Way
- What two colours were the basket in the nursery rhyme a tisket a tasket?
green and yellow