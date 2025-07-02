Listen Live

$1,000 Minute July 2nd, 2025

$1,000 Minute
Published July 2, 2025
By Matt Cacchione

F1 The Movie, is about Formula One Racing and stars this Interview with the Vampire actor?
Brad Pitt

What is the name of the Barrie Waterfront Festival that happens every year during the August Long weekend?
Kempenfest

A guitar that has 6 pairs of strings, each pair tuned in octaves or unison, is called a what?
A 12 String Guitar

If Leanne is getting a pedicure what part of her body is being pampered?
Feet/Toes/toenails

Which Brewery is known for brewing the brand "Canadian"?
Molson (Molson Coors)

Fondue originated from what country?
Switzerland

In the board game Monopoly, according to the rules, how much money do you have to pay to get out of jail immediately?
$50

According to the Tongue Twister, what was the full name of the guy who picked the pickle peppers?
Peter Piper

What was the name of the national park where Yogi Bear lives?
Jellystone Park

What animal is known as “man’s best friend”?
Dog

