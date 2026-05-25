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The $1000 Minute: Monday, May 25th

$1,000 Minute
Published May 25, 2026
By Charlie

1)  What coffee brand uses the slogan “the best part of waking up, is _______ in your cup”
Folgers

2) According to folklore, what type of animal was giant lumberjack Paul Bunyan’s trusty blue sidekick? 
An Ox

3) What is the term used in hockey when a goalie doesn’t allow any goals in a game?
Shutout 

4) Which actor portrayed “The Dude” in the film The Big Lebowski?
Jeff Bridges

5) This major racing event took place in Montreal yesterday, and is the only Canadian stop on the tour?
The Canadian Grand Prix 

6) What German dessert is know for layers of chocolate cake, whipped cream, and cherries
Black Forest Cake

7) What is the process called when water vapour turns into liquid water?
Condensation 

8) What is name of a decorative jewellery pin worn on a blouse or dress?
Brooch

9) What term is used to describe twins who may or may not look alike?
Fraternal Twins

10) What is the third Canadian province when listed from west to east?
Saskatchewan 

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