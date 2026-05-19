$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 19th
Published May 19, 2026
By Charlie
- What is the only mammal capable of flight?
A Bat
- In the animated children’s TV series, what is the name of Bluey’s younger pup sister?
Bingo
- Which word is not a palindrome: Racecar, Tacos, or Kayak?
Tacos
- How many dots appear on a pair of dice?
42
- Which Kool FM singer is known for the hit song “Bad Guy”?
Billie Eilish
- Realism, Cubism, and Pointillism are all types or techniques of what?
Art
- In The Matrix, does Neo take the red or blue pill?
The Red Pill
- What is the traditional ingredient used in gnocchi?
Potatoes
- Who is known as the King of Pop?
Michael Jackson
- Which highway takes you directly from Orillia to Coldwater?
Hwy 12
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Casino Rama Resort May 22
Advertisement
Advertisement