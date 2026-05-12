$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 12th
Published May 12, 2026
By Charlie
- “In the Tarzan universe, who is Tarzan’s main love interest and female lead?
Jane Porter (just Jane is accepted)
- What is the largest living bird in the world that also holds the title of fastest bird on land?
Ostrich
- If someone suffers from Celiac disease that means that they cannot consume what?
Gluten
- In Goldilocks and the 3 Bears, who's bed did the bears find Goldilocks sleeping in?
Baby Bear's
- According to the popular saying how much is a Picture worth?
1000 Words
- Name one of the 2 snacks mentioned in the popular song "Take Me Out to the Ball Game"
Peanuts or Cracker Jacks
- What does a Scoville scale measure?
The hotness of Peppers
- Name one of the two U.S. states that are not connected to the contiguous United States?
Hawaii or Alaska
- Today's is Pizza Nova's That's Amore for Kids. What does Amore mean in English?
Love
- In what country is the didgeridoo a traditional Aboriginal instrument?
Australia
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