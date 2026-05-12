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$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 12th

$1,000 Minute
Published May 12, 2026
By Charlie
  1. “In the Tarzan universe, who is Tarzan’s main love interest and female lead?
    Jane Porter (just Jane is accepted)
  1. What is the largest living bird in the world that also holds the title of fastest bird on land?
    Ostrich

  2. If someone suffers from Celiac disease  that means that they cannot consume what? 
    Gluten 


  3. In Goldilocks and the 3 Bears,  who's bed did the bears find Goldilocks sleeping in? 
    Baby Bear's 


  4. According  to the popular saying how much is a Picture worth?
    1000 Words 


  5.  Name one of the 2 snacks mentioned in the popular song "Take Me Out to the Ball Game"
    Peanuts or Cracker Jacks 


  6. What does a Scoville scale measure?
    The hotness of Peppers



  7. Name one of the two U.S. states that are not connected to the contiguous United States?
    Hawaii or Alaska 


  8. Today's is Pizza Nova's That's Amore for Kids. What does Amore mean in English?
    Love


  9.  In what country is the didgeridoo a traditional Aboriginal instrument?
    Australia  
     

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