Kool FM Logo White
Listen Live

$1,000 Minute
Published May 5, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Now that round 2 of the NHL Playoffs is set in stone, how many Canadian teams are left competing?
    1 (Montreal Canadiens) 


  2. Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt star with which legendary actress in The Devil Wears Prada 2?
    Meryl Streep


  3. What spice comes in “sticks” made from the bark of a tree?
    Cinnamon 


  4. In the popular children's song 5 Little  Monkey's who was it that called the doctor?
    Their Mama 


  5. Off the coast of what country would you find the great barrier reef?
    Australia 


  6. What do you call the small pieces of wood used to help start a fire?
    Kindling 


  7. Yesterday is referred to by many as this day?
    Star Wars Day (May 4th)


  8. This former Maple Leaf's Captain was just named senior executive adviser of hockey operations for the team?Mats Sundin


  9. What does it mean when someone calls shotgun?
    front passenger seat of a car


  10. What name is given to the Van that the gang drives in Scooby Doo?
    Mystery Machine 
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close