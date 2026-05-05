Published May 5, 2026
By Charlie
- Now that round 2 of the NHL Playoffs is set in stone, how many Canadian teams are left competing?
1 (Montreal Canadiens)
- Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt star with which legendary actress in The Devil Wears Prada 2?
Meryl Streep
- What spice comes in “sticks” made from the bark of a tree?
Cinnamon
- In the popular children's song 5 Little Monkey's who was it that called the doctor?
Their Mama
- Off the coast of what country would you find the great barrier reef?
Australia
- What do you call the small pieces of wood used to help start a fire?
Kindling
- Yesterday is referred to by many as this day?
Star Wars Day (May 4th)
- This former Maple Leaf's Captain was just named senior executive adviser of hockey operations for the team?Mats Sundin
- What does it mean when someone calls shotgun?
front passenger seat of a car
- What name is given to the Van that the gang drives in Scooby Doo?
Mystery Machine
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