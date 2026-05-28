Kool FM Logo White
Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 28th

$1,000 Minute
Published May 28, 2026
By Charlie
  1. The Toronto Blue Jays played this team from Miami yesterday?
    The Marlins


  2. Which sense helps you feel if something is hot or cold?
    Touch 


  3. If you're attending a Masquerade ball, what special item are you expected to wear?
    A Mask


  4. Which car company makes the Escalade SUV?
    Cadillac 


  5. In Peter Pan, what do you need along with fairy dust to be able to fly in Neverland?
    Happy Thoughts



  6. What state of matter is steam?
    Gas


  7. What type of vehicle can travel over land, water, mud, and ice by riding on a cushion of air?
    Hovercraft 


  8. This Australian pop star, who found international success with her cover of “The Loco-Motion,” turns 57 today—who is she?
    Kylie Minogue 


  9. Boris and Natasha were the villains on which popular cartoon?
    The Rocky and Bullwinkle show


  10. What Canadian breakfast meat is similar to bacon but made from pork loin and often rolled in cornmeal?Peameal bacon 
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close