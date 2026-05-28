$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 28th
Published May 28, 2026
By Charlie
- The Toronto Blue Jays played this team from Miami yesterday?
The Marlins
- Which sense helps you feel if something is hot or cold?
Touch
- If you're attending a Masquerade ball, what special item are you expected to wear?
A Mask
- Which car company makes the Escalade SUV?
Cadillac
- In Peter Pan, what do you need along with fairy dust to be able to fly in Neverland?
Happy Thoughts
- What state of matter is steam?
Gas
- What type of vehicle can travel over land, water, mud, and ice by riding on a cushion of air?
Hovercraft
- This Australian pop star, who found international success with her cover of “The Loco-Motion,” turns 57 today—who is she?
Kylie Minogue
- Boris and Natasha were the villains on which popular cartoon?
The Rocky and Bullwinkle show
- What Canadian breakfast meat is similar to bacon but made from pork loin and often rolled in cornmeal?Peameal bacon
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