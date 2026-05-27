$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 27th
Published May 27, 2026
By Charlie
- What 90s cartoon had characters named Tommy, Chuckie. And Angelica?
Rugrats
- Which tech device had models called “Curve” and “Bold”?
Blackberry
- Which continent is Egypt located on?
Africa
- For the human body, what is the largest internal organ?
Liver
- What is the perimeter of a square with four 5cm sides?
20cm
- What is the scientific name for humans?
Homo Sapiens
- In Canada, what is the tallest mountain?
Mount Logan
- This pasta is shaped like little rice grains.
Orzo
- What family of instruments includes trumpets and trombones?
Brass
- In beer terms, what does IPA stand for?
inutIndia Pale Ale
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