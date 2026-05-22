$1000 Minute: Friday, May 22nd

In the story Jack and the Beanstalk, what was the animal that laid a golden egg?

A Goose (Golden Goose)



If you get 5 cents back from every can returned, how much would you receive returning 80 cans?

$4



If Leanne were eating a Hero, what is she eating?

Sandwich (Submarine/Hoagie)





4) The Memorial Cup tournament kicks off today in Kelowna. What sport is played in the Memorial Cu

Ice Hockey







5) A Cesar is the Canadian equivalent of this "American Cocktail"?

Bloody Mary

6) What Expression from the Disney Universe means "No Worries"?

“Hakuna Matata.”





7) What women’s deodorant brand was known for the slogan ‘Strong enough for a man, but made for a woman’?

Secret



8) Today is May 22nd. How many more sleeps until it's June?

10





9) The Latest Star Wars movie opening today is about the Mandalorian and this little character

Grogu







10) Which Kool FM Artist is playing Rogers Stadium this weekend?

Bruno mars